D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,390.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $60,835.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,211.51. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $348,330.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,489.12. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,161. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

