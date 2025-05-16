Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,955 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,215,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,439,000 after acquiring an additional 988,397 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

