InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,796,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Further Reading
