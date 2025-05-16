Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $232.34 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.