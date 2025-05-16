Innoviz Technologies’ (INVZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.22 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $195.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 321.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

