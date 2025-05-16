Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.52). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 265,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

