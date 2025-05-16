Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of HSON opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.52). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.