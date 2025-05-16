Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 981,964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 464.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 585,675 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

