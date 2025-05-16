Fiona Hele Acquires 25,000 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2025

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Fiona Hele purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.24 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00 ($51,923.08).

Fiona Hele also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 16th, Fiona Hele purchased 23,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,490.00 ($38,775.64).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $957.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Kelsian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

