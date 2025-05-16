Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Up 2.5%

INSM opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,887.53. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,559 shares of company stock worth $11,056,634. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Insmed by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.