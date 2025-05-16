BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.