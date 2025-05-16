Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $986,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,386 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.