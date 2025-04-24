Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 728,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,868,000 after acquiring an additional 193,962 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 454,826 shares during the last quarter. Sellaronda Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,739,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,029,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,887,000.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 7.7 %

SRAD stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

