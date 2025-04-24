Stifel Financial Corp Has $48.14 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593,885 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $48,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after purchasing an additional 348,296 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 111.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 16.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

