Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Stride makes up about 1.0% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Stride worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,877,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stride by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $146.49.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.