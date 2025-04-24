Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 772,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $38,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

