Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,874 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of United Bankshares worth $56,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

