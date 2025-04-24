Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 59,997 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,997 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $59,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globus Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,946,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,969,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,188,000 after acquiring an additional 217,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $117,102,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

GMED stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

