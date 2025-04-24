Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,070.65.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,049.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $544.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $898.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.