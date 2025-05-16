Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,000. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $1,137,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00.

TSLA stock opened at $342.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 168.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

