J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $952,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

BATS INDA opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.