Oxford Wealth Group LLC Sells 685 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.