Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Oxford Wealth Group LLC

Oxford Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $523,981,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Strategy by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,517 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $343.03 on Wednesday. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

