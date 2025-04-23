Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,283 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves makes up approximately 8.4% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 44,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,984.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 330,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,366. The trade was a 15.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 144,001 shares of company stock worth $5,968,938 over the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

