CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE CF opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 28,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

