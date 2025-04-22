Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Blaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BZAI opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Blaize has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16.

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

