Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 25.0% increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Synectics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:SNX opened at GBX 326 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.69. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 161 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 372 ($4.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 315.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synectics will post 1560.0001173 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

About Synectics

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

