Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,303 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.83% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 305,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 499,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 464.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,405 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.66 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

