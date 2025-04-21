Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

