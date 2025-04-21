BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 55,858 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,858 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,381 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,595,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,417,000 after buying an additional 433,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $73.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

