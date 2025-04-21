Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSCR stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

