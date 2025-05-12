Ethic Inc. Buys 8,233 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:SAN opened at $7.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

