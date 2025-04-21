OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,361 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day moving average is $267.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $243.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

