Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Insmed by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 529,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 212,024 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 171,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2,867.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 593,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Down 0.8 %

INSM opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,064,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,320. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $479,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,107.84. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,337 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,557. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

