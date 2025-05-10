Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1,081.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,820 shares of company stock worth $1,567,972 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

