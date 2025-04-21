Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in March

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,371,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 1,046,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.6 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of GBOOF opened at $7.32 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
