Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in March

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,371,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 1,046,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.6 days.

Shares of GBOOF opened at $7.32 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

