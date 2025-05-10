Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,708 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 66,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Toll Brothers by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.90.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.