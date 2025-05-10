iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,244,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,336,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,501,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,147 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

