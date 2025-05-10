Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Duolingo worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 90.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,868 shares of company stock worth $38,594,200. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $512.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.31 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $513.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

