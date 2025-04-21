iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,020,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $288.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.38. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

