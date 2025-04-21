Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.55. 1,028,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of 163.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 396,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

