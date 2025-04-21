Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance
Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.55. 1,028,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of 163.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.