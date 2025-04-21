Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP):

4/17/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 326,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,711.65. The trade was a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

