Best Toy Stocks To Research – April 21st

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Dollar General are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares in companies that produce consumer goods—often innovative or trendy toys—and are frequently characterized by high levels of market volatility and speculative interest. They tend to attract retail investors drawn to the excitement of rapid price swings, which are often fueled more by market sentiment and short-term trends than by the companies’ long-term fundamentals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $47.18 on Monday, hitting $947.32. 1,337,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,801. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $706.17 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $975.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $953.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $91.51. 10,062,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,805,121. The firm has a market cap of $733.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,032. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $169.09.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.21. 2,798,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,311. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43.

