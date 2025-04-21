International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

IBOC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 182,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.80. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,750,000 after acquiring an additional 636,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $39,913,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,883.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 328,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

