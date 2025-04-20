Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,457 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,575.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

