Bokf Na Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tennant were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tennant by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. Tennant has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.63 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Tennant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $617,701.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

