Bokf Na Has $472,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bokf Na grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

