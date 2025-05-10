Bokf Na Purchases 1,381 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,242,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

