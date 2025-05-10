Bokf Na Reduces Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,821 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Coupang were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,594,000 after buying an additional 17,123,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,973 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,229,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,640,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $404,896,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coupang by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,662,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,342,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Coupang Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

