Bokf Na Sells 462 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $107.93.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

