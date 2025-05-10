11,120 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.